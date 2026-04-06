Warrant Officer Training School Zero Week Class 26-04

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U.S. Air Force Warrant Officer Candidate Joshua Zaleski, practice guidon procedures to during Zero Week at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, March 31, 2026. WOTS is an eight-week, in-residence accession program that prepares candidates with specialized knowledge and technical skills to serve as trusted advisers to command leadership in future warrant officer roles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tanner Doerr)