Warrant Officer Training School Zero Week Class 26-04

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Candidates from the U.S. Air Force Warrant Officer Training practice drill and marching techniques during Zero Week at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, March 31, 2026. WOTS is an eight-week, in-residence accession program that prepares candidates with specialized knowledge and technical skills to serve as trusted advisers to command leadership in future warrant officer roles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tanner Doerr)