U.S. Air Force Warrant Officer Candidate Joshua Zaleski, practice guidon procedures to during Zero Week at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, March 31, 2026. WOTS is an eight-week, in-residence accession program that prepares candidates with specialized knowledge and technical skills to serve as trusted advisers to command leadership in future warrant officer roles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tanner Doerr)
|Date Taken:
|03.31.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.07.2026 10:19
|Photo ID:
|9601235
|VIRIN:
|260331-F-FQ596-1082
|Resolution:
|4528x3016
|Size:
|2.04 MB
|Location:
|MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Warrant Officer Training School Zero Week Class 26-04 [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Tanner Doerr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.