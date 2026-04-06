142nd FAB deploys to Southwest Asia

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BENTONVILLE, Ark. -- Col. Jonathan Smith, 142nd Field Artillery Brigade commander, answers questions from the press after the departure ceremony. Approximately 130 Guardsmen from the 142nd Field Artillery Brigade departed April 6, 2026, for their mobilization station at Fort Bliss, Texas. Later, they will move onward to Southwest Asia. Their deployment will be in support of Operations Spartan Shield and Inherent Resolve. Spartan Shield is supported by Army National Guard and Army Reserve units on a continual rotational basis to provide security, logistical support, strengthen partnerships and build partner capacity against regional threats. Inherent Resolve advises, assists, and enables partner forces to secure lasting defeat of ISIS and to enable the establishment of an enduring security cooperation framework.