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    142nd FAB deploys to Southwest Asia [Image 4 of 6]

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    142nd FAB deploys to Southwest Asia

    BENTONVILLE, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    04.06.2026

    Photo by John Oldham 

    Arkansas National Guard Public Affairs Office

    BENTONVILLE, Ark. -- Capt. Aaron Dempsey spends time with his four-year-old daugther, Autumn, while waiting for busses to arrive to take him and deploying brigade members to Northwest Arkansas National Airport. Approximately 130 Guardsmen from the 142nd Field Artillery Brigade departed April 6, 2026, for their mobilization station at Fort Bliss, Texas. Later, they will move onward to Southwest Asia. Their deployment will be in support of Operations Spartan Shield and Inherent Resolve. Spartan Shield is supported by Army National Guard and Army Reserve units on a continual rotational basis to provide security, logistical support, strengthen partnerships and build partner capacity against regional threats. Inherent Resolve advises, assists, and enables partner forces to secure lasting defeat of ISIS and to enable the establishment of an enduring security cooperation framework.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.06.2026
    Date Posted: 04.07.2026 09:19
    Photo ID: 9601066
    VIRIN: 260406-Z-NY349-1240
    Resolution: 3618x5504
    Size: 4.09 MB
    Location: BENTONVILLE, ARKANSAS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 142nd FAB deploys to Southwest Asia [Image 6 of 6], by John Oldham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    142nd FAB deploys to Southwest Asia
    142nd FAB deploys to Southwest Asia
    142nd FAB deploys to Southwest Asia
    142nd FAB deploys to Southwest Asia
    142nd FAB deploys to Southwest Asia
    142nd FAB deploys to Southwest Asia

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    Arkansas National Guard
    Spartan Shield
    Inherent Resolve
    National Guard
    deployment

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