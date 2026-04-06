DLA Energy Commander Recognizes Operational Excellence and Provides Update on Recent Climate Survey

Date Taken: 03.18.2026 Date Posted: 04.07.2026 08:57 Photo ID: 9601047 VIRIN: 260318-A-CY398-2824 Resolution: 5168x3448 Size: 3.25 MB Location: VIRGINIA, US

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