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    DLA Energy Commander Recognizes Operational Excellence and Provides Update on Recent Climate Survey [Image 1 of 3]

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    DLA Energy Commander Recognizes Operational Excellence and Provides Update on Recent Climate Survey

    VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    03.18.2026

    Photo by Master Sgt. Thaddeus Harrington 

    Defense Logistics Agency Energy

    In a packed town hall meeting Navy Rear Adm. George Bresnihan, DLA Energy commander, addresses the workforce on the agency’s data-driven victories, employee performance management and sobering operational updates at the McNamara Headquarters Complex, Fort Belvoir, Virginia, on March 18, 2026. (Department of War by Master Sgt. Thaddeus Harrington)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2026
    Date Posted: 04.07.2026 08:57
    Photo ID: 9601047
    VIRIN: 260318-A-CY398-2824
    Resolution: 5168x3448
    Size: 3.25 MB
    Location: VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, DLA Energy Commander Recognizes Operational Excellence and Provides Update on Recent Climate Survey [Image 3 of 3], by MSG Thaddeus Harrington, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    DLA Energy Commander Recognizes Operational Excellence and Provides Update on Recent Climate Survey
    DLA Energy Commander Recognizes Operational Excellence and Provides Update on Recent Climate Survey
    DLA Energy Commander Recognizes Operational Excellence and Provides Update on Recent Climate Survey

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    DLA Energy Commander Recognizes Operational Excellence and Provides Update on Recent Climate Survey

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    DLA Energy, DLA, All Hands, Townhall, Meeting, Defense Logistics Agency

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