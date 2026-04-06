In a packed town hall meeting Navy Rear Adm. George Bresnihan, DLA Energy commander, addresses the workforce on the agency’s data-driven victories, employee performance management and sobering operational updates at the McNamara Headquarters Complex, Fort Belvoir, Virginia, on March 18, 2026. (Department of War by Master Sgt. Thaddeus Harrington)
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.07.2026 08:57
|Photo ID:
|9601045
|VIRIN:
|260318-A-CY398-7919
|Resolution:
|3984x2656
|Size:
|1.25 MB
|Location:
|VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, DLA Energy Commander Recognizes Operational Excellence and Provides Update on Recent Climate Survey [Image 3 of 3], by MSG Thaddeus Harrington, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
DLA Energy Commander Recognizes Operational Excellence and Provides Update on Recent Climate Survey
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