DLA Energy Commander Recognizes Operational Excellence and Provides Update on Recent Climate Survey

FORT BELVOIR, Va. – In a packed town hall meeting Navy Rear Adm. George Bresnihan, DLA Energy commander, and George Atwood, DLA Energy deputy commander, addressed data-driven victories, employee performance management and operational updates to a global audience of team members at the McNamara Headquarters Complex on March 18, 2026.
“While we're trying to manage petroleum globally and for current operations, and they cross often, I can't thank you enough for the work that you're doing,” said Bresnihan. “There's nobody better at doing what we're doing, than all of you.”
A Culture of Improvement: The DEOCS Breakthrough The cornerstone of the commander’s presentation was the results of the 2025 Defense Organizational Climate Survey, or DEOCS. Bresnihan reported an "unprecedented" trend: DLA Energy improved in every single "protective factor" measured, including cohesion, fairness and leadership support.
"Are we perfect? No," Bresnihan said. "But, because of all of you and leaders across the spectrum, in the areas we needed to improve, we improved in every single area. I’ve been doing DEOCS for a long time; I’ve never seen that."
Setting the Globe: The Fueling "Absolute Resolve" Bresnihan spoke about DLA Energy’s contributions to Operation Southern Spear and how the collective work of DLA Energy, quickly postured fuel in the region that enabled Operation Absolute Resolve—the mission that recently removed the Maduro regime in Venezuela.
He touched on how DLA Energy teams "knocked it out of the box" by posturing bulk fuel capabilities in regions with limited military infrastructure.
"Nobody asked us if we had the Defense Fuel Support Points, DFSP; they just said, 'We’re doing this operation,'" Bresnihan mentioned. "You could trace all that fuel back to a team in Energy."
Operational Excellence: Awards and Recognition During the meeting, agency leaders recognized several impactful team members who drove recent successes.
What’s Next: DPMAP and Workforce Optimization Atwood detailed upcoming changes to the Defense Performance Management and Appraisal Program, DPMAP.
“We are postured as good or better than any other capability when it comes to the classes of supply… I appreciate all the work you do day in and day out, everything, and I wish all you the best,” concluded Bresnihan.
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.07.2026 08:57
|Story ID:
|562148
|Location:
|VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|16
|Downloads:
|0
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