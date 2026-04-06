DLA Energy Commander Recognizes Operational Excellence and Provides Update on Recent Climate Survey

Photo By Master Sgt. Thaddeus Harrington | In a packed town hall meeting Navy Rear Adm. George Bresnihan, DLA Energy commander, addresses the workforce on the agency’s data-driven victories, employee performance management and sobering operational updates at the McNamara Headquarters Complex, Fort Belvoir, Virginia, on March 18, 2026. (Department of War by Master Sgt. Thaddeus Harrington) see less | View Image Page

FORT BELVOIR, Va. – In a packed town hall meeting Navy Rear Adm. George Bresnihan, DLA Energy commander, and George Atwood, DLA Energy deputy commander, addressed data-driven victories, employee performance management and operational updates to a global audience of team members at the McNamara Headquarters Complex on March 18, 2026.

“While we're trying to manage petroleum globally and for current operations, and they cross often, I can't thank you enough for the work that you're doing,” said Bresnihan. “There's nobody better at doing what we're doing, than all of you.”

A Culture of Improvement: The DEOCS Breakthrough The cornerstone of the commander’s presentation was the results of the 2025 Defense Organizational Climate Survey, or DEOCS. Bresnihan reported an "unprecedented" trend: DLA Energy improved in every single "protective factor" measured, including cohesion, fairness and leadership support.

Record Participation: Employee response rates surged from 49% in 2024 to 65% in 2025.

Employee response rates surged from 49% in 2024 to in 2025. Cohesion & Trust: Protective factors reached the 80th and 90th percentiles in several categories to include: Cohesion, Connectedness, Leadership Support and Engagement & Commitment.

Protective factors reached the 80th and 90th percentiles in several categories to include: Cohesion, Connectedness, Leadership Support and Engagement & Commitment. Honest Assessment: Despite the wins, Bresnihan directly addressed "risk factors," noting that while things have improved, the agency must still combat some perceptions and behaviors in certain areas.

"Are we perfect? No," Bresnihan said. "But, because of all of you and leaders across the spectrum, in the areas we needed to improve, we improved in every single area. I’ve been doing DEOCS for a long time; I’ve never seen that."

Setting the Globe: The Fueling "Absolute Resolve" Bresnihan spoke about DLA Energy’s contributions to Operation Southern Spear and how the collective work of DLA Energy, quickly postured fuel in the region that enabled Operation Absolute Resolve—the mission that recently removed the Maduro regime in Venezuela.

He touched on how DLA Energy teams "knocked it out of the box" by posturing bulk fuel capabilities in regions with limited military infrastructure.

The Aircraft: Bresnihan reminded the audience that the more than 100 aircraft involved in the operation’s decisive night ran on fuel that can be traced back to DLA Energy.

Bresnihan reminded the audience that the more than 100 aircraft involved in the operation’s decisive night ran on fuel that can be traced back to DLA Energy. Infrastructure Wins: DLA Energy teams modified contracts to expand capability by 200% and rapidly returned critical fuel tanks to service in the Gulf of America region.

"Nobody asked us if we had the Defense Fuel Support Points, DFSP; they just said, 'We’re doing this operation,'" Bresnihan mentioned. "You could trace all that fuel back to a team in Energy."

Operational Excellence: Awards and Recognition During the meeting, agency leaders recognized several impactful team members who drove recent successes.

What’s Next: DPMAP and Workforce Optimization Atwood detailed upcoming changes to the Defense Performance Management and Appraisal Program, DPMAP.

Cycle Shift: The agency is transitioning to a fiscal year cycle. Following an abbreviated cycle from April 1 to Sept. 30, the new full cycle will begin on Oct. 1.

“We are postured as good or better than any other capability when it comes to the classes of supply… I appreciate all the work you do day in and day out, everything, and I wish all you the best,” concluded Bresnihan.