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    Strengthening the force through combat instruction [Image 4 of 6]

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    Strengthening the force through combat instruction

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    03.24.2026

    Photo by Matthew Veasley 

    96th Test Wing

    Staff Sgt. Mason Garza, 492nd Special Operations Wing, performs a blocking technique during a combatives instructor course March 24, 2026 at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. The team of survival evasion resistance and escape instructors lead Airmen through 63 objectives to become certified to teach the basic course in their individual units. (U.S. Air Force photo by Matt Veasley)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.24.2026
    Date Posted: 04.07.2026 08:23
    Photo ID: 9601014
    VIRIN: 260324-F-NV708-1005
    Resolution: 3000x2470
    Size: 1.97 MB
    Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Strengthening the force through combat instruction [Image 6 of 6], by Matthew Veasley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    96 TW
    test
    air force

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