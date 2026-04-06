Tech. Sgt. Daniel Castro, 96th Security Forces Squadron, performs a grappling maneuver during a combatives instructor course March 24, 2026 at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. The team of survival evasion resistance and escape instructors lead Airmen through 63 objectives to become certified to teach the basic course in their individual units. (U.S. Air Force photo by Matt Veasley)
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.07.2026 08:23
|Photo ID:
|9601013
|VIRIN:
|260324-F-NV708-1002
|Resolution:
|3000x2231
|Size:
|2.13 MB
|Location:
|EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Strengthening the force through combat instruction [Image 6 of 6], by Matthew Veasley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.