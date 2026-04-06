Strengthening the force through combat instruction

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Airman 1st Class Jessica Ramirez, 33rd Maintenance Squadron, watches as her wingman throws jabs at her during a combatives instructor course March 24, 2026 at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. The team of survival evasion resistance and escape instructors lead Airmen through 63 objectives to become certified to teach the basic course in their individual units. (U.S. Air Force photo by Matt Veasley)