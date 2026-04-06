KMEP 26.1: MCMAP Culminating Event

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U.S. Marines with 3rd Marine Logistics Group run during a Marine Corps Martial Arts Program culminating event as part of the Korean Marine Exchange Program 26.1 in Pohang, South Korea, April 2, 2026. KMEP is a semi-annual exercise that provides opportunities for the Republic of Korea Marine Corps and U.S. Marine Corps units to train together, improving their combined capabilities to deter threats and maintain peace on the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jessi Stegall)