KMEP 26.1: MCMAP Culminating Event

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U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jeremiah Miller, front right, a digital wideband repairer, and Lance Cpl. Michael Pires, a motor vehicle operator, both with Combat Logistics Regiment 37, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, participate in pugil stick fighting during a Marine Corps Martial Arts Program culminating event as part of the Korean Marine Exchange Program 26.1 in Pohang, South Korea, April 2, 2026. KMEP is a semi-annual exercise that provides opportunities for the Republic of Korea Marine Corps and U.S. Marine Corps units to train together, improving their combined capabilities to deter threats and maintain peace on the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jessi Stegall) train together, improving their combined capabilities to deter threats and maintain peace on the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jessi Stegall)