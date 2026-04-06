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    KMEP 26.1: MCMAP Culminating Event [Image 14 of 14]

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    KMEP 26.1: MCMAP Culminating Event

    POHANG, SOUTH KOREA

    04.01.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Jessi Stegall 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marines with 3rd Marine Logistics Group pose for a group photo after a Marine Corps Martial Arts Program culminating event as part of the Korean Marine Exchange Program 26.1 in Pohang, South Korea, April 2, 2026. KMEP is a semi-annual exercise that provides opportunities for the Republic of Korea Marine Corps and U.S. Marine Corps units to train together, improving their combined capabilities to deter threats and maintain peace on the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jessi Stegall)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2026
    Date Posted: 04.07.2026 05:34
    Photo ID: 9600926
    VIRIN: 260402-M-CX474-1702
    Resolution: 6720x3780
    Size: 9.31 MB
    Location: POHANG, KR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, KMEP 26.1: MCMAP Culminating Event [Image 14 of 14], by Cpl Jessi Stegall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    KMEP 26.1: MCMAP Culminating Event
    KMEP 26.1: MCMAP Culminating Event
    KMEP 26.1: MCMAP Culminating Event
    KMEP 26.1: MCMAP Culminating Event
    KMEP 26.1: MCMAP Culminating Event
    KMEP 26.1: MCMAP Culminating Event
    KMEP 26.1: MCMAP Culminating Event
    KMEP 26.1: MCMAP Culminating Event
    KMEP 26.1: MCMAP Culminating Event
    KMEP 26.1: MCMAP Culminating Event
    KMEP 26.1: MCMAP Culminating Event
    KMEP 26.1: MCMAP Culminating Event
    KMEP 26.1: MCMAP Culminating Event
    KMEP 26.1: MCMAP Culminating Event

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    TAGS

    MCMAP
    3rd MLG
    Marines
    Republic of Korea
    KMEP 26.1

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