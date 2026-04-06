Aviano hosts 2026 MPOY Ceremony

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From left, U.S. Air Force Col. Anthony Bryant, 31st Maintenance Group commander, presents an award to U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Oceana Marin, 31st Munitions Squadron vault maintenance supervisor, during the 2025 Maintenance Professional of the Year awards ceremony at Aviano Air Base, Italy, March 27, 2026. MPOY is a long-running tradition in the maintenance career field that highlights the year's top performing maintenance Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Jakel)