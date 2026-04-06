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    Aviano hosts 2026 MPOY Ceremony [Image 4 of 4]

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    Aviano hosts 2026 MPOY Ceremony

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    03.26.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Zachary Jakel 

    31st Fighter Wing

    From left, U.S. Air Force Col. Anthony Bryant, 31st Maintenance Group commander, presents an award to U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Oceana Marin, 31st Munitions Squadron vault maintenance supervisor, during the 2025 Maintenance Professional of the Year awards ceremony at Aviano Air Base, Italy, March 27, 2026. MPOY is a long-running tradition in the maintenance career field that highlights the year's top performing maintenance Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Jakel)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.26.2026
    Date Posted: 04.07.2026 03:20
    Photo ID: 9600907
    VIRIN: 260327-F-ZJ681-1739
    Resolution: 5680x3787
    Size: 2.05 MB
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Aviano hosts 2026 MPOY Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Zachary Jakel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Aviano hosts 2026 MPOY Ceremony

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