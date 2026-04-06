Aviano hosts 2026 MPOY Ceremony

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Trophies are displayed during the 2025 Maintenance Professional of the Year awards ceremony at Aviano Air Base, Italy, March 27, 2026. Members from the 31st MXG earned awards for their performance and contributions during 2025. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Jakel)