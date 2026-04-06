Aviano hosts 2026 MPOY Ceremony

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The 31st Maintenance Group load crew of the year receives an award from the 31st MXG command team during the 2025 Maintenance Professional of the Year awards ceremony at Aviano Air Base, Italy, March 27, 2026. MPOY is an annual event that highlights the accomplishments of maintenance Airmen and recognizes their impact on generating combat airpower. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Jakel)