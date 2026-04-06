Tripler Army Medical Center celebrates 25th Infantry Division milestone baby

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Isabella Serrano and U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Arthur A. Garcia, a cannon crew member from the 25th Infantry Division, were celebrated as the parents of the 25th baby born to the 25th division in 2026. The recognition took place at Desmond T. Doss Health Clinic, Schofield Barracks, on April 1, 2026, with leadership from Tripler Army Medical Center and the 25th Infantry Division in attendance. Serrano expressed her appreciation for the TAMC Centering Pregnancy Program, describing it as the best experience she had during her pregnancy. (Defense Health Agency photo by Khinna Kaminske)