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    Tripler Army Medical Center celebrates 25th Infantry Division milestone baby [Image 1 of 3]

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    Tripler Army Medical Center celebrates 25th Infantry Division milestone baby

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2026

    Photo by Khinna Kaminske 

    Tripler Army Medical Center

    Isabella Serrano and U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Arthur A. Garcia, a cannon crew member from the 25th Infantry Division, were celebrated as the parents of the 25th baby born to the 25th division in 2026. The recognition took place at Desmond T. Doss Health Clinic, Schofield Barracks, on April 1, 2026, with leadership from Tripler Army Medical Center and the 25th Infantry Division in attendance. Serrano expressed her appreciation for the TAMC Centering Pregnancy Program, describing it as the best experience she had during her pregnancy. (Defense Health Agency photo by Khinna Kaminske)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2026
    Date Posted: 04.06.2026 19:32
    Photo ID: 9600603
    VIRIN: 260401-D-MD216-2666
    Resolution: 6240x4160
    Size: 9.32 MB
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Tripler Army Medical Center celebrates 25th Infantry Division milestone baby [Image 3 of 3], by Khinna Kaminske, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Tripler Army Medical Center celebrates 25th Infantry Division milestone baby
    Tripler Army Medical Center celebrates 25th Infantry Division milestone baby
    Tripler Army Medical Center celebrates 25th Infantry Division milestone baby

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