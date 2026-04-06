Tripler Army Medical Center celebrates 25th Infantry Division milestone baby

Photo By Khinna Kaminske | Isabella Serrano and U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Arthur A. Garcia, a cannon crew member from the 25th Infantry Division, were celebrated as the parents of the 25th baby born to the division in 2026. The recognition took place at Desmond T. Doss Health Clinic, Schofield Barracks, on April 1, 2026, with leadership from Tripler Army Medical Center and the 25th Infantry Division in attendance. Serrano expressed her appreciation for the TAMC Centering Pregnancy Program, describing it as the best experience she had during her pregnancy. (Defense Health Agency photo by Khinna Kaminske) see less | View Image Page

Isabella Serrano and U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Arthur A. Garcia, a cannon crew member assigned to the 25th Infantry Division were honored as the proud parents of the 25th baby born to the division in 2026 during a special recognition ceremony in the Memorial Garden at Desmond T. Doss Health Clinic, Schofield Barracks, on April 1.

The event, attended by both command teams from Tripler Army Medical Center (TAMC), Desmond T. Doss Health Clinic, and the 25th Infantry Division, celebrated the milestone and highlighted the sacrifice of family members in support of their Soldier.

“I wanted to thank the 25th Infantry Division for their partnership in providing field opportunities such as Jungle School, Air Assault School, and the Expert Field Medical Badge course to TAMC Soldiers,” said Col. William F. Bimson, director of TAMC, as he opened the ceremony. He expressed gratitude to Col. Aiden Shattock, deputy commander of interoperability with the 25th Infantry Division, for fostering collaboration and readiness. Shattock emphasized the vital role families play in supporting Soldiers, describing them as the backbone of military readiness and resilience. He noted that the division’s success is deeply tied to the strength and well-being of its families and expressed gratitude for the sacrifices and contributions made by military families like Serrano and Garcia.

When asked about her birth experience at TAMC, Serrano expressed heartfelt appreciation to those attending. “I had the best experience with TAMC’s Centering Pregnancy Program,” said Serrano. “I’m grateful for the support that I received from the staff.”

The Centering Pregnancy Program offers personalized care and education for expectant mothers in small groups, fostering a sense of community and support throughout their pregnancy journey. The program combines regular health check-ups with additional time for learning, sharing, and creating a supportive environment for mothers.

The ceremony underscored the importance of family readiness and the role of TAMC in delivering high-quality patient care to military families. Leadership emphasized their commitment to ensuring Soldiers and their loved ones are supported as they serve the nation.

Desmond T. Doss Health Clinic, located on Schofield Barracks, provides essential medical care to active-duty personnel, retirees, families, and veterans, while supporting forward-deployed forces throughout the Indo-Pacific region. TAMC serves as the Department of War’s premier medical center in the Western Pacific Rim, delivering comprehensive tertiary care to over 264,000 local active-duty and retired military personnel, their families, and veteran beneficiaries. TAMC also extends its medical expertise to a regional population of 171,000, including personnel from nine U.S.-affiliated jurisdictions and forward-deployed forces across more than 40 countries in the Indo-Pacific region.