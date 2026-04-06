Tripler Army Medical Center celebrates 25th Infantry Division milestone baby

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U.S. Army Col. William F. Bimson, director of Tripler Army Medical Center, expresses his appreciation to New Zealand Army Col. Aiden Shattock, deputy commander of interoperability with the 25th Infantry Division, for their effort in supporting Soldiers through programs such as Jungle School, Air Assault School, and the Expert Field Medical Badge course. The recognition took place during the celebration of the 25th baby born to the infantry division in 2026. The proud parents are Isabella Serrano and U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Arthur A. Garcia, a cannon crew member with the 25th Infantry Division at Desmond T. Doss Health Clinic, Schofield Barracks on April 1, 2026. (Defense Health Agency photo by Khinna Kaminske)