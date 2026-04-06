Children and teachers placed blue pinwheels in front of the Child Development Center aboard Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, California, April 3
|Date Taken:
|04.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2026 18:28
|Photo ID:
|9600539
|VIRIN:
|260403-D-FY153-8564
|Resolution:
|6960x4640
|Size:
|6.08 MB
|Location:
|BARSTOW, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Pin Wheels for Child Abuse Prevention Month [Image 4 of 4], by Leo Ritualo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.