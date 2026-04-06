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    Pin wheels for Child Abuse Prevention Month [Image 2 of 4]

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    Pin wheels for Child Abuse Prevention Month

    BARSTOW, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.03.2026

    Photo by Leo Ritualo 

    Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow

    Children and teachers placed blue pinwheels in front of the Child Development Center aboard Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, California, April 3

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.03.2026
    Date Posted: 04.06.2026 18:28
    Photo ID: 9600537
    VIRIN: 260403-D-FY153-2483
    Resolution: 6960x4640
    Size: 8.18 MB
    Location: BARSTOW, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Pin wheels for Child Abuse Prevention Month [Image 4 of 4], by Leo Ritualo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Pin Wheels for Child Abuse Prevention Month
    Pin wheels for Child Abuse Prevention Month
    Pin Wheels for Child Abuse Prevention Month
    Pin Wheels for Child Abuse Prevention Month

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