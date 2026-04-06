Date Taken: 04.03.2026 Date Posted: 04.06.2026 18:28 Photo ID: 9600536 VIRIN: 260403-D-FY153-7259 Resolution: 5776x3850 Size: 5.72 MB Location: BARSTOW, CALIFORNIA, US

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This work, Pin Wheels for Child Abuse Prevention Month [Image 4 of 4], by Leo Ritualo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.