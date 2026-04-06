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    Steadfast Line conducts FARP with OA-1K [Image 3 of 5]

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    Steadfast Line conducts FARP with OA-1K

    CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    02.19.2026

    Photo by Airman Reagan Stout 

    27th Special Operations Wing

    An Air Commando assigned to the 27th Special Operations Wing runs with a fuel hose during a forward area refueling point exercise at Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico, Feb. 18, 2026. The OA-1K Skyraider II is a cost-effective crewed aircraft that is adaptable across the spectrum of conflict. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Reagan Stout)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.19.2026
    Date Posted: 04.06.2026 17:40
    Photo ID: 9600500
    VIRIN: 260219-F-TU873-5047
    Resolution: 4240x2832
    Size: 985.47 KB
    Location: CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, Steadfast Line conducts FARP with OA-1K [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Reagan Stout, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Steadfast Line conducts FARP with OA-1K
    Steadfast Line conducts FARP with OA-1K

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