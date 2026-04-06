Steadfast Line conducts FARP with OA-1K

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An Air Commando assigned to the 27th Special Operations Wing runs with a fuel hose during a forward area refueling point exercise at Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico, Feb. 18, 2026. The OA-1K Skyraider II is a cost-effective crewed aircraft that is adaptable across the spectrum of conflict. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Reagan Stout)