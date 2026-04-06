An Air Commando assigned to the 27th Special Operations Wing runs with a fuel hose during a forward area refueling point exercise at Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico, Feb. 18, 2026. The OA-1K Skyraider II is a cost-effective crewed aircraft that is adaptable across the spectrum of conflict. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Reagan Stout)
|Date Taken:
|02.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2026 17:40
|Photo ID:
|9600500
|VIRIN:
|260219-F-TU873-5047
|Resolution:
|4240x2832
|Size:
|985.47 KB
|Location:
|CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Steadfast Line conducts FARP with OA-1K [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Reagan Stout, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.