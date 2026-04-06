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    Steadfast Line conducts FARP with OA-1K [Image 5 of 5]

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    Steadfast Line conducts FARP with OA-1K

    CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    02.19.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Williams 

    27th Special Operations Wing

    Air Commandos assigned to the 27th Special Operations Wing walk toward an OA-1K Skyraider II during a forward area refueling point exercise at Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico, Feb. 18, 2026. The OA-1K is a cost-effective crewed aircraft that is adaptable across the spectrum of conflict. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Reagan Stout)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.19.2026
    Date Posted: 04.06.2026 17:40
    Photo ID: 9600497
    VIRIN: 260219-F-TU873-5813
    Resolution: 3870x2585
    Size: 1.21 MB
    Location: CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, Steadfast Line conducts FARP with OA-1K [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Kevin Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Steadfast Line conducts FARP with OA-1K
    Steadfast Line conducts FARP with OA-1K

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