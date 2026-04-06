Steadfast Line conducts FARP with OA-1K

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Air Commandos assigned to the 27th Special Operations Wing walk toward an OA-1K Skyraider II during a forward area refueling point exercise at Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico, Feb. 18, 2026. The OA-1K is a cost-effective crewed aircraft that is adaptable across the spectrum of conflict. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Reagan Stout)