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    Steadfast Line conducts FARP with OA-1K [Image 1 of 5]

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    Steadfast Line conducts FARP with OA-1K

    CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    02.18.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Gracelyn Hess 

    27th Special Operations Wing

    Air Commandos assigned to the 27th Special Operations Wing extend a fuel hose from an MC-130 Commando II during a forward area refueling point exercise at Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico, February 18, 2026. The MC-130 flies clandestine, or low visibility, single or multiship, low-level infiltraton, exfiltration and resupply of special operations forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gracelyn Hess)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.18.2026
    Date Posted: 04.06.2026 17:40
    Photo ID: 9600494
    VIRIN: 260218-F-NW722-1997
    Resolution: 8602x5735
    Size: 13.34 MB
    Location: CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, Steadfast Line conducts FARP with OA-1K [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Gracelyn Hess, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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