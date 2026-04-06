Air Commandos assigned to the 27th Special Operations Wing extend a fuel hose from an MC-130 Commando II during a forward area refueling point exercise at Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico, February 18, 2026. The MC-130 flies clandestine, or low visibility, single or multiship, low-level infiltraton, exfiltration and resupply of special operations forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gracelyn Hess)
|Date Taken:
|02.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2026 17:40
|Photo ID:
|9600494
|VIRIN:
|260218-F-NW722-1997
|Resolution:
|8602x5735
|Size:
|13.34 MB
|Location:
|CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Steadfast Line conducts FARP with OA-1K [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Gracelyn Hess, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.