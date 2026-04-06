Steadfast Line conducts FARP with OA-1K

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Air Commandos assigned to the 27th Special Operations Wing extend a fuel hose from an MC-130 Commando II during a forward area refueling point exercise at Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico, February 18, 2026. The MC-130 flies clandestine, or low visibility, single or multiship, low-level infiltraton, exfiltration and resupply of special operations forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gracelyn Hess)