VSFB Leadership Visit SLC-8 MInotaur IV site

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U.S. Space Force Col. Dorian Hatcher, Space Launch Delta 30 deputy commander for operations, left, and 1st Lt. Pavel Beuchter, SLD 30 deputy commander for operation’s executive officer, right, pose for a photo in front of a Northrop Grumman Minotaur IV rocket at Space Launch Complex 8 at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Mar 31, 2026. The Minotaur IV rocket is decorated with two decals signifying support from various military and industry partners that supported Space System Command’s Space Test Program S29A (STP-S29A) mission. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Hernandez)