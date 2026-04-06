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    VSFB Leadership Visit SLC-8 MInotaur IV site [Image 2 of 2]

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    VSFB Leadership Visit SLC-8 MInotaur IV site

    VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    03.31.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Kevin Hernandez 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    U.S. Space Force Col. Dorian Hatcher, Space Launch Delta 30 deputy commander for operations, left, and 1st Lt. Pavel Beuchter, SLD 30 deputy commander for operation’s executive officer, right, pose for a photo in front of a Northrop Grumman Minotaur IV rocket at Space Launch Complex 8 at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Mar 31, 2026. The Minotaur IV rocket is decorated with two decals signifying support from various military and industry partners that supported Space System Command’s Space Test Program S29A (STP-S29A) mission. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Hernandez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.31.2026
    Date Posted: 04.06.2026 14:47
    Photo ID: 9600124
    VIRIN: 260331-X-IT855-1003
    Resolution: 5092x3388
    Size: 3.06 MB
    Location: VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, VSFB Leadership Visit SLC-8 MInotaur IV site [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Kevin Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    VSFB Leadership Visit SLC-8 MInotaur IV site
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