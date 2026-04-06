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    VSFB Leadership Visit SLC-8 MInotaur IV site [Image 1 of 2]

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    VSFB Leadership Visit SLC-8 MInotaur IV site

    VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    03.31.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Kevin Hernandez 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    U.S. Space Force Col. Dorian Hatcher, Space Launch Delta 30 deputy commander for operations, center, Lt. Col. Stephen Hendershot, chief of Small Launch and Targets Division and material leader of Rocket Systems Launch Program, right, and 1st Lt. Pavel Beuchter, SLD 30 deputy commander for operations’s executive officer, left, observe the top of a Northrop Grumman Minotaur IV rocket at Space Launch Complex 8 at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Mar 31, 2026. Space Launch Delta 30’s 2nd Range Operations Squadron supports mission integration and range operations for a variety of launch and test missions such as STP-S29A, which will carry a variety of Department of War, U.S. Space Force and academic institution payloads in orbit. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Hernandez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.31.2026
    Date Posted: 04.06.2026 14:47
    Photo ID: 9600123
    VIRIN: 260331-X-IT855-1002
    Resolution: 5662x3767
    Size: 2.59 MB
    Location: VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, VSFB Leadership Visit SLC-8 MInotaur IV site [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Kevin Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    usaf
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    Minotaur IV
    vsfb
    sld30
    Minotaur I

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