VSFB Leadership Visit SLC-8 MInotaur IV site

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U.S. Space Force Col. Dorian Hatcher, Space Launch Delta 30 deputy commander for operations, center, Lt. Col. Stephen Hendershot, chief of Small Launch and Targets Division and material leader of Rocket Systems Launch Program, right, and 1st Lt. Pavel Beuchter, SLD 30 deputy commander for operations’s executive officer, left, observe the top of a Northrop Grumman Minotaur IV rocket at Space Launch Complex 8 at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Mar 31, 2026. Space Launch Delta 30’s 2nd Range Operations Squadron supports mission integration and range operations for a variety of launch and test missions such as STP-S29A, which will carry a variety of Department of War, U.S. Space Force and academic institution payloads in orbit. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Hernandez)