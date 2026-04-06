Missouri River Monthly Update - April 2026

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MISSOURI RIVER MAINSTEM RESERVOIR DATA Pool Elevation (feet above mean sea level) On March 31 Change in March Water in Storage (1,000 acre-feet) On March 31 % of 1967-2024 Average Change in March Fort Peck 2222.3 +0.3 12,506 89 +73 Garrison 1827.3 -0.2 14,790 87 -52 Oahe 1601.4 -0.5 16,943 95 -54 Big Bend 1420.4 -0.4 1,665 98 -7 Fort Randall 1353.9 +4.2 3,319 90 +345 Gavins Point 1206.1 -0.4 331 92 -6 Total 49,554 91 +299 WATER RELEASES AND ENERGY GENERATION FOR MARCH Average Release in 1,000 cfs Releases in 1,000 acre-feet Generation in Million kWh Fort Peck 4.9 302 46 Garrison 16.0 984 140 Oahe 20.8 1,277 191 Big Bend 20.8 1,280 70 Fort Randall 15.5 951 101 Gavins Point 17.3 1,066 47 Total 595