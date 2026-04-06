Missouri River Monthly Update

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Missouri Basin runoff sources include mountain snow, plains snow, and rainfall. The mountain snowpack in the upper Missouri River Basin is accumulating at below average rates. The April 2 mountain snowpack in the Fort Peck reach was 71% of average, while the mountain snowpack in the Fort Peck to Garrison reach was 65% of average. By April 1, about 96% of the total mountain snowfall has typically accumulated. Mountain snow normally peaks near April 17.