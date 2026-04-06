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    Missouri River Monthly Update [Image 1 of 2]

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    Missouri River Monthly Update

    OMAHA, NEBRASKA, UNITED STATES

    04.06.2026

    Photo by Eileen Williamson 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Northwestern Division

    Missouri Basin runoff sources include mountain snow, plains snow, and rainfall. The mountain snowpack in the upper Missouri River Basin is accumulating at below average rates. The April 2 mountain snowpack in the Fort Peck reach was 71% of average, while the mountain snowpack in the Fort Peck to Garrison reach was 65% of average. By April 1, about 96% of the total mountain snowfall has typically accumulated. Mountain snow normally peaks near April 17.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.06.2026
    Date Posted: 04.06.2026 12:54
    Photo ID: 9599945
    VIRIN: 260406-A-RO090-1001
    Resolution: 800x600
    Size: 170.45 KB
    Location: OMAHA, NEBRASKA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Missouri River Monthly Update [Image 2 of 2], by Eileen Williamson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Missouri River Monthly Update
    Missouri River Monthly Update - April 2026

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    TAGS

    drought
    Missouri River
    Hydropower
    Missouri River Basin Water Management
    Runoff Forecast
    Reservoir storage

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