Missouri River Monthly Update

Missouri Basin runoff sources include mountain snow, plains snow, and rainfall. The mountain snowpack in the upper Missouri River Basin is accumulating at below average rates. The April 2 mountain snowpack in the Fort Peck reach was 71% of average, while the mountain snowpack in the Fort Peck to Garrison reach was 65% of average. By April 1, about 96% of the total mountain snowfall has typically accumulated. Mountain snow normally peaks near April 17.
|Date Taken:
|04.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2026 12:54
|Photo ID:
|9599945
|VIRIN:
|260406-A-RO090-1001
|Resolution:
|800x600
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|Location:
|OMAHA, NEBRASKA, US
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Dry March leads to reduction in annual basin runoff forecast
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