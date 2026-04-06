Youth hunt supports environmental stewardship

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TULSA, Okla. — Cooper Clark poses with a turkey harvested during the 11th annual youth turkey hunt at Hugo Lake, April 5, 2026. Clark was one of two participants to successfully harvest a turkey during the event. Four youth hunters from across Oklahoma participated in the controlled hunt, which provided a unique opportunity to harvest game on U.S. Army Corps of Engineers-managed public lands.



To facilitate environmental stewardship, staff implement habitat management practices such as prescribed fire, invasive tree removal and selective timber harvests, to improve habitat quality for wildlife. Environmental stewardship is a key part of natural resources management and activities such as this controlled hunt help manage wildlife populations while providing safe, well-managed recreational opportunities in support of that stewardship. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Tanner McAdams)