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    Youth hunt supports environmental stewardship [Image 1 of 2]

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    Youth hunt supports environmental stewardship

    HUGO, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    04.04.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District

    TULSA, Okla. — Blake and Brancen Cantrell pose with a turkey harvested by Brancen during the 11th annual youth turkey hunt at Hugo Lake, April 4 2026. Brancen was one of two participants to successfully harvest a turkey during the event. Four youth hunters from across Oklahoma participated in the controlled hunt, which provided a unique opportunity to harvest game on U.S. Army Corps of Engineers-managed public lands.

    To facilitate environmental stewardship, USACE staff implement habitat management practices such as prescribed fire, invasive tree removal and selective timber harvests, to improve habitat quality for wildlife. Environmental stewardship is a key part of natural resources management and activities such as this controlled hunt help manage wildlife populations while providing safe, well-managed recreational opportunities in support of that stewardship. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Tanner McAdams)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.04.2026
    Date Posted: 04.06.2026 12:19
    Photo ID: 9599904
    VIRIN: 260404-A-A5050-1214
    Resolution: 1512x2016
    Size: 1.94 MB
    Location: HUGO, OKLAHOMA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    missions
    Environmental stewardship
    Tulsa District
    natural resource management
    controlled hunt
    USACE

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