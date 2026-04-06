(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NEX Locations hold Spring Fling events [Image 5 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    NEX Locations hold Spring Fling events

    UNITED STATES

    03.29.2026

    Photo by Kristine Sturkie 

    Navy Exchange Service Command

    Spring was in bloom as NEX locations around the globe hosted fun-filled events for the entire family. The littlest patrons enjoyed finding hidden eggs, photos with the Easter bunny, games, creating crafts and more. The Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM) enables warfighter readiness and strengthens the Navy’s quality of life mission. Providing essential products, services, hospitality and outfitting Navy communities around the globe, NEXCOM is continuously evolving to meet the demands of today’s military operational environment. (U.S. Navy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.29.2026
    Date Posted: 04.06.2026 12:05
    Photo ID: 9599883
    VIRIN: 260329-N-QY289-1018
    Resolution: 800x534
    Size: 128.25 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NEX Locations hold Spring Fling events [Image 6 of 6], by Kristine Sturkie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NEX Locations hold Spring Fling events
    NEX Locations hold Spring Fling events
    NEX Locations hold Spring Fling events
    NEX Locations hold Spring Fling events
    NEX Locations hold Spring Fling events
    NEX Locations hold Spring Fling events

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery