NEX Locations hold Spring Fling events

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Spring was in bloom as NEX locations around the globe hosted fun-filled events for the entire family. The littlest patrons enjoyed finding hidden eggs, photos with the Easter bunny, games, creating crafts and more. The Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM) enables warfighter readiness and strengthens the Navy’s quality of life mission. Providing essential products, services, hospitality and outfitting Navy communities around the globe, NEXCOM is continuously evolving to meet the demands of today’s military operational environment. (U.S. Navy photo)