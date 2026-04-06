Seaman Robert ‘Brian’ Conner (top row, forth from the left) stands with classmates from his 1997 Tech Core School, the precursor to ET ‘A’ School. (Courtesy photo provided by Capt. Conner / RELEASED)
|Date Taken:
|04.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2026 09:58
|Photo ID:
|9599694
|VIRIN:
|260406-N-N0798-4004
|Resolution:
|2016x1512
|Size:
|761.8 KB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
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“Never Accept No from Someone Not in the Position to Tell You Yes” Advice from a Mustang, Capt. Robert ‘Brian’ Conner
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