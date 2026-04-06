“Never Accept No from Someone Not in the Position to Tell You Yes” Advice from a Mustang, Capt. Robert ‘Brian’ Conner

Date Taken: 04.06.2026 Date Posted: 04.06.2026 09:58 Photo ID: 9599695 VIRIN: 260406-N-N0798-5005 Resolution: 1647x1211 Size: 451.73 KB Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US

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