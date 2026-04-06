Lt.j.g. Robert ‘Brian’ Conner (second from the left) stands with USS Blue Ridge shipmates in 2006 to accept his Navy Achievement end of tour award. (Courtesy photo provided by Capt. Conner / RELEASED)
|Date Taken:
|04.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2026 09:58
|Photo ID:
|9599697
|VIRIN:
|260406-N-N0798-7007
|Resolution:
|2016x1512
|Size:
|722.02 KB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
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“Never Accept No from Someone Not in the Position to Tell You Yes” Advice from a Mustang, Capt. Robert ‘Brian’ Conner
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