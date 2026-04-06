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    “Never Accept No from Someone Not in the Position to Tell You Yes” Advice from a Mustang, Capt. Robert ‘Brian’ Conner [Image 10 of 12]

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    “Never Accept No from Someone Not in the Position to Tell You Yes” Advice from a Mustang, Capt. Robert ‘Brian’ Conner

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    04.06.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Computer and Telecommunications Area Master Station - Atlantic

    Lt.j.g. Robert ‘Brian’ Conner (second from the left) stands with USS Blue Ridge shipmates in 2006 to accept his Navy Achievement end of tour award. (Courtesy photo provided by Capt. Conner / RELEASED)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.06.2026
    Date Posted: 04.06.2026 09:58
    Photo ID: 9599697
    VIRIN: 260406-N-N0798-7007
    Resolution: 2016x1512
    Size: 722.02 KB
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    “Never Accept No from Someone Not in the Position to Tell You Yes” Advice from a Mustang, Capt. Robert ‘Brian’ Conner
    “Never Accept No from Someone Not in the Position to Tell You Yes” Advice from a Mustang, Capt. Robert ‘Brian’ Conner
    “Never Accept No from Someone Not in the Position to Tell You Yes” Advice from a Mustang, Capt. Robert ‘Brian’ Conner
    “Never Accept No from Someone Not in the Position to Tell You Yes” Advice from a Mustang, Capt. Robert ‘Brian’ Conner
    “Never Accept No from Someone Not in the Position to Tell You Yes” Advice from a Mustang, Capt. Robert ‘Brian’ Conner
    “Never Accept No from Someone Not in the Position to Tell You Yes” Advice from a Mustang, Capt. Robert ‘Brian’ Conner
    “Never Accept No from Someone Not in the Position to Tell You Yes”
    “Never Accept No from Someone Not in the Position to Tell You Yes” Advice from a Mustang, Capt. Robert ‘Brian’ Conner
    “Never Accept No from Someone Not in the Position to Tell You Yes” Advice from a Mustang, Capt. Robert ‘Brian’ Conner
    “Never Accept No from Someone Not in the Position to Tell You Yes” Advice from a Mustang, Capt. Robert ‘Brian’ Conner
    “Never Accept No from Someone Not in the Position to Tell You Yes” Advice from a Mustang, Capt. Robert ‘Brian’ Conner
    “Never Accept No from Someone Not in the Position to Tell You Yes” Advice from a Mustang, Capt. Robert ‘Brian’ Conner

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    “Never Accept No from Someone Not in the Position to Tell You Yes” Advice from a Mustang, Capt. Robert ‘Brian’ Conner

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    Mustang
    NCTAMS LANT
    Information Warfare
    NAVIFOR
    Leadership

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