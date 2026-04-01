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    U.S. Naval War College Hosts Discussion Between Falklands War Veterans [Image 6 of 6]

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    U.S. Naval War College Hosts Discussion Between Falklands War Veterans

    NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES

    03.26.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Connor Burns 

    U.S. Naval War College

    NEWPORT, R.I.— Retired Vice Adm. Alvaro Martinez, Argentine Navy, and Retired Rear Adm. Dr. Chris Parry, Royal Navy, remark on a photo taken during the Falklands War during a panel to students, staff and faculty at the U.S. Naval War College (NWC) onboard Naval Station Newport, March 26, 2026. The panel discussed the Falklands War and lessons learned by the Argentine and British forces as a result of it. Established in 1884, NWC informs today’s decision-makers and educates tomorrow’s leaders by providing educational experiences and learning opportunities that develop their ability to anticipate and prepare strategically for the future, strengthen the foundations of peace, and create a decisive warfighting advantage. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Connor Burns)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.26.2026
    Date Posted: 04.06.2026 08:22
    Photo ID: 9599597
    VIRIN: 260326-N-UY363-1114
    Resolution: 7949x5299
    Size: 4.56 MB
    Location: NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, U.S. Naval War College Hosts Discussion Between Falklands War Veterans [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Connor Burns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S. Naval War College Hosts Discussion Between Falklands War Veterans
    U.S. Naval War College Hosts Discussion Between Falklands War Veterans
    U.S. Naval War College Hosts Discussion Between Falklands War Veterans
    U.S. Naval War College Hosts Discussion Between Falklands War Veterans
    U.S. Naval War College Hosts Discussion Between Falklands War Veterans
    U.S. Naval War College Hosts Discussion Between Falklands War Veterans

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