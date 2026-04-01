Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Connor Burns | NEWPORT, R.I.— Retired Vice Adm. Alvaro Martinez, Argentine Navy, and Retired Rear...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Connor Burns | NEWPORT, R.I.— Retired Vice Adm. Alvaro Martinez, Argentine Navy, and Retired Rear Adm. Dr. Chris Parry, Royal Navy, deliver remarks during a panel to students, staff and faculty at the U.S. Naval War College (NWC) onboard Naval Station Newport, March 26, 2026. The panel discussed the Falklands War and lessons learned by the Argentine and British forces as a result of it. Established in 1884, NWC informs today’s decision-makers and educates tomorrow’s leaders by providing educational experiences and learning opportunities that develop their ability to anticipate and prepare strategically for the future, strengthen the foundations of peace, and create a decisive warfighting advantage. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Connor Burns) see less | View Image Page

U.S. Naval War College Hosts Discussion Between Falklands War Veterans Your browser does not support the audio element.

NEWPORT, R.I.—The U.S. Naval War College (NWC) hosted veterans from opposing sides of the Falklands War to discuss their experiences and pass on lessons to students from the Joint Maritime Operations (JMO) Course onboard Naval Station Newport, March 26, 2026.

The Falklands War was fought between Argentina and the United Kingdom from April 2 to June 14, 1982. The conflict stemmed from Argentina’s long disputed claim to the British-owned Falkland Islands, or Islas Malvinas, and began when Argentina invaded them.

Retired Argentine Navy Vice Adm. Alvaro Jose Martinez served as a junior officer in the combat information center aboard the Type 42 destroyer ARA Hercules (B 52) when he received orders on April 2 at 0600: “Green light operacion azul, I repeat, green light operacion azul. Authentication is ZFG.” The invasion of the Islas Malvinas had begun.

“When we received the news that we were at war to take the Malvinas, we were very motivated,” Martinez said. “We were winning the war, and morale was high until we learned of the British sinking the cruiser Belgrano, and that had a huge impact on everybody.”

ARA General Belgrano (C 4) was an Argentine cruiser that was sunk on May 2, 1982, by the Royal Navy nuclear submarine HMS Conqueror (S48). 323 Argentine Sailors lost their lives.

“After the Belgrano sank, the junior officers wanted to attack, but the leadership said it was better to remain in shallow waters and wait for another moment.” Martinez said. “You study all your career for this moment, you’re a warrior, so it was hard to go back into shallow waters. But that’s how it goes in war. Leadership is on the strategic level, while our job was on the tactical.”

Retired Royal Navy Rear Adm. Chris Parry (CBE) served as an observer in the Fleet Air Arm embarked on the County-class destroyer HMS Antrim (D18) during Operation Paraquet, where he assisted in the rescue of 16 Special Air Service (SAS) troopers who had become stranded on Fortuna Glacier in South Georgia, which had been captured by Argentina on April 3, 1982. The UK reclaimed the island on April 19.

At 6 a.m. on April 25, 1982, Parry detected the Argentine submarine ARA Santa Fe (S 21) via radar. Santa Fe was then attacked and disabled, later beached and captured by the Royal Navy.

Parry and Martinez were invited to host a panel discussion, and later observe the JMO Falklands/Malvinas war games conducted by students of the classes.

"It's truly incredible that the warfighters,both U.S. and allies and partners,enrolled in the U.S. Naval War College are able to directly engage with military leaders from both sides of this historic conflict," said NWC President Rear Adm. Darryl Walker. "These are men who vividly remember what took place and can speak from firsthand experience about those operations, providing insight these students couldn't get anywhere else as they work through this case study - first in class discussions and then in wargames, where they can rethink the tactics employed during that conflict and learn how they might approach their own battlespaces in the future."

Parry and Martinez got to share their experiences with NWC students and with each other.

“I was sitting beside the pilot who attacked the Santa Fe,” Martinez said. “Now we are close friends. War is a moment, a problem between the states – we are people. I thank the war college for giving me two amazing opportunities in my life. The first was getting to study here, and now having the opportunity to meet Chris.”

Parry reflected on the experience as well.

“We are but warriors for a working day,” Parry said. “There is no animosity between Admiral Martinez and I.

“Time goes on, and you can see that here [at NWC], where you have German, American, Japanese officers all working together in classes such as this one [JMO],” he continued. “I am honored to be here and share my experience. To study real historic events teaches the students a lot about how people think in a time of, and that is an invaluable lesson to give to our future leaders.”

As part of the long-standing US-UK military personnel exchange programm, the Royal Navy provides a post-command O5 naval officer who serves as a military professor on the JMO faculty. One of their roles is to lead with the JMO Department’s Falkland-Malvinas block of instruction.

The current incumbent, Cmdr. Will Edwards-Bannon of the Royal Navy, said: “I’m very grateful to these two veterans of the 1982 conflict for joining us here at the Naval War College. Not only did they enhance our students’ appreciation of what took place 44 years ago, but they also helped develop the Class of 2026’s own understanding of naval warfare theory and operational art which will be so crucial for their success on future operations.”

JMO is part of NWC’s College of Naval Command and Staff. The course prepares future military and civilian leaders for high-level policy, command, and staff positions requiring joint planning expertise and joint warfighting skills. It emphasizes the theory and practice of operational art as it relates to maritime and joint forces.

Established in 1884, NWC informs today’s decision-makers and educates tomorrow’s leaders by providing educational experiences and learning opportunities that develop their ability to anticipate and prepare strategically for the future, strengthen the foundations of peace, and create a decisive warfighting advantage.