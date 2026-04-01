U.S. Naval War College Hosts Discussion Between Falklands War Veterans

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NEWPORT, R.I.— Retired Vice Adm. Alvaro Martinez, Argentine Navy, and Retired Rear Adm. Dr. Chris Parry, Royal Navy, deliver remarks during a panel to students, staff and faculty at the U.S. Naval War College (NWC) onboard Naval Station Newport, March 26, 2026. The panel discussed the Falklands War and lessons learned by the Argentine and British forces as a result of it. Established in 1884, NWC informs today’s decision-makers and educates tomorrow’s leaders by providing educational experiences and learning opportunities that develop their ability to anticipate and prepare strategically for the future, strengthen the foundations of peace, and create a decisive warfighting advantage. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Connor Burns)