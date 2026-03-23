U.S. Army Gen. Xavier T. Brunson, commander of United Nations Command, Combined Forces Command and United States Forces Korea, receives a gift from the class of 2029 at the U.S. Military Academy during Plebe-Parent Weekend banquet in West Point, New York, Mar. 28, 2026. Parent-Plebe Weekend is one of the first opportunities for families to reconnect with their cadet after the start of their West Point journey. This special weekend offers a closer look at cadet life, campus traditions, and the milestones they have achieved since arriving. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Daniela Lechuga Liggio)
|Date Taken:
|03.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2026 21:55
|Photo ID:
|9593158
|VIRIN:
|260327-A-KM154-1094
|Resolution:
|4985x3323
|Size:
|3.38 MB
|Location:
|WEST POINT, NEW YORK, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, USFK Commander Attends USMA Plebe-Parent Weekend 2026 [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Daniela Lechuga, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Gen. Brunson Tells West Point Plebes: The Weight Is Responsibility, Not Burden
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