USFK Commander Attends USMA Plebe-Parent Weekend 2026

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Gen. Xavier T. Brunson, commander of United Nations Command, Combined Forces Command and United States Forces Korea, receives a gift from the class of 2029 at the U.S. Military Academy during Plebe-Parent Weekend banquet in West Point, New York, Mar. 28, 2026. Parent-Plebe Weekend is one of the first opportunities for families to reconnect with their cadet after the start of their West Point journey. This special weekend offers a closer look at cadet life, campus traditions, and the milestones they have achieved since arriving. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Daniela Lechuga Liggio)