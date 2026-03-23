Gen. Brunson Tells West Point Plebes: The Weight Is Responsibility, Not Burden Your browser does not support the audio element.

WEST POINT, N.Y. — Gen. Xavier T. Brunson, Commander of United Nations Command, Combined Forces Command and United States Forces Korea, delivered remarks March 28 at the U.S. Military Academy’s Plebe Parent Weekend banquet, honoring the Class of 2029 and the families who support them.



Brunson addressed cadets and their families during the annual event, which gives plebes one of their first opportunities to reunite with loved ones since beginning their first year at the academy. West Point’s Plebe Parent Weekend this year runs March 27-29 and is a longstanding academy tradition.



“It’s a true honor to stand before you and celebrate a significant milestone in the lives of these future leaders,” Brunson said.



Drawing on a metaphor of accumulated experience, Brunson framed the challenges of plebe year not as hardship to be endured, but as character to be built. “Each experience, each challenge overcome, each lesson learned, and yes, each setback has added a smooth stone to that bucket,” he said.



He urged the Class of 2029 to embrace the demands of military service as a defining responsibility rather than a burden. “The Class of 2029, understand this: the weight is not a burden,” Brunson said. “It is the weight of responsibility willingly taken on as you go through life and continue to add stones to that bucket.”



Plebe Parent Weekend is a milestone event in the West Point academic calendar, offering cadets and their families a first extended visit following Reception Day the previous summer.



Gen. Xavier T. Brunson serves as Commander of United Nations Command, Combined Forces Command and United States Forces Korea, leading the tri-command structure on the Korean Peninsula.