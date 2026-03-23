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    USFK Commander Attends USMA Plebe-Parent Weekend 2026 [Image 3 of 4]

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    USFK Commander Attends USMA Plebe-Parent Weekend 2026

    WEST POINT, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    03.27.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Daniela Lechuga 

    U.S. Forces Korea

    U.S. Army Gen. Xavier T. Brunson, commander of United Nations Command, Combined Forces Command and United States Forces Korea, poses for a photo with cadets from the class of 2029 during the U.S. Military Academy’s Plebe-Parent Weekend banquet in West Point, New York, Mar. 28, 2026. Parent-Plebe Weekend is one of the first opportunities for families to reconnect with their cadet after the start of their West Point journey. This special weekend offers a closer look at cadet life, campus traditions, and the milestones they have achieved since arriving. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Daniela Lechuga Liggio)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.27.2026
    Date Posted: 03.31.2026 21:55
    Photo ID: 9593143
    VIRIN: 260327-A-KM154-1101
    Resolution: 6050x4033
    Size: 2.77 MB
    Location: WEST POINT, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, USFK Commander Attends USMA Plebe-Parent Weekend 2026 [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Daniela Lechuga, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USFK Commander Attends USMA Plebe-Parent Weekend Banquet
    USFK Commander Attends USMA Plebe-Parent Weekend 2026
    USFK Commander Attends USMA Plebe-Parent Weekend 2026
    USFK Commander Attends USMA Plebe-Parent Weekend 2026

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    USFK
    Plebe-Parent Weekend
    United States Military Academy (West Point)
    USMA Class of 2029
    Plebe-Parent Banquet

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