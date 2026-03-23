JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii – Capt. Ted Carlson, Navy Region Hawaii chief of staff, middle, and Sailors from Commander, Navy Region Hawaii and Navy Closure Task Force-Red Hill’s Chief's Mess, pose for a group photo on Ford Island, Hawaii, in celebration of the U.S. Navy chief petty officers’ 133rd birthday, March 31, 2026. The U.S. Navy established the rank of chief April 1, 1893, and since then, Navy chiefs have served as technical experts in their rating and as mentors for both junior Sailors and officers. Navy Region Hawaii is the regional coordinator for all shore-based Navy personnel and shore activities in Hawaii. Its mission is to support the readiness of the fleet, warfighters, and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tristan Kyle Labuguen)
|Date Taken:
|03.31.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2026 21:46
|Photo ID:
|9593153
|VIRIN:
|260331-N-PW030-1051
|Resolution:
|7409x4942
|Size:
|4.71 MB
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Navy Region Hawaii celebrates 133 years of the Chief Petty Officer rank at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Tristan Labuguen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.