Navy Region Hawaii celebrates 133 years of the Chief Petty Officer rank at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.

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JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii – Members from Commander, Navy Region Hawaii and Navy Closure Task Force-Red Hill’s Chief's Mess pose for a group photo on Ford Island, Hawaii, in celebration of the U.S. Navy chief petty officers’ 133rd birthday, March 31, 2026. The U.S. Navy established the rank of chief April 1, 1893, and since then, Navy chiefs have served as technical experts in their rating and as mentors for both junior Sailors and officers. Navy Region Hawaii is the regional coordinator for all shore-based Navy personnel and shore activities in Hawaii. Its mission is to support the readiness of the fleet, warfighters, and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tristan Kyle Labuguen)