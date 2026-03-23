Navy Region Hawaii celebrates 133 years of the Chief Petty Officer rank at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.

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JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii – Chief Boatswain's Mate Joeldominic Lazo, the youngest Chief Petty Officer (CPO) at Navy Region Hawaii, left, and Command Master Chief Derek Mullenhour, the oldest CPO at the command, cut a cake during the region’s CPO birthday celebration at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, March 31, 2026. Lazo, who has served in the Navy for 14 years, enlisted on July 7, 2011, and is from Baguio City, Philippines. Mullenhour has served in the Navy for 33 years, enlisted on March 2, 1993 as a quartermaster, and is from Granada Hill, California. The U.S. Navy established the rank of chief April 1, 1893, and for the past 133 years, Navy chiefs have served as technical experts in their rating and as mentors for both junior Sailors and officers. Navy Region Hawaii is the regional coordinator for all shore-based Navy personnel and shore activities in Hawaii. Its mission is to support the readiness of the fleet, warfighters, and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tristan Kyle Labuguen)