U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 62nd Air Defense Artillery Regiment conducted a walkthrough of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system with Andrew Frazzano, a military legislative assistant for the state of Texas, at Fort Hood, Texas, March 30, 2026. The walkthrough provided insight into the capabilities of U.S. Army air defense systems. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Hayden Epperley)
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2026 19:50
|Photo ID:
|9592995
|VIRIN:
|260330-A-UN317-1004
|Resolution:
|5168x3448
|Size:
|6.32 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Texas State Military Legislative Assistant visits with 1-62 ADA Soldiers [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Hayden Epperley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.