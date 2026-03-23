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    Texas State Military Legislative Assistant visits with 1-62 ADA Soldiers [Image 5 of 6]

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    Texas State Military Legislative Assistant visits with 1-62 ADA Soldiers

    UNITED STATES

    03.30.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Hayden Epperley 

    69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 62nd Air Defense Artillery Regiment conducted a walkthrough of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system with Andrew Frazzano, a military legislative assistant for the state of Texas, at Fort Hood, Texas, March 30, 2026. The walkthrough provided insight into the capabilities of U.S. Army air defense systems. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Hayden Epperley)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.30.2026
    Date Posted: 03.31.2026 19:50
    Photo ID: 9592998
    VIRIN: 260330-A-UN317-1007
    Resolution: 4682x3121
    Size: 4.89 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Texas State Military Legislative Assistant visits with 1-62 ADA Soldiers [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Hayden Epperley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Texas State Military Legislative Assistant visits with 1-62 ADA Soldiers
    Texas State Military Legislative Assistant visits with 1-62 ADA Soldiers
    Texas State Military Legislative Assistant visits with 1-62 ADA Soldiers
    Texas State Military Legislative Assistant visits with 1-62 ADA Soldiers
    Texas State Military Legislative Assistant visits with 1-62 ADA Soldiers
    Texas State Military Legislative Assistant visits with 1-62 ADA Soldiers

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