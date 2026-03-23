Texas State Military Legislative Assistant visits with 1-62 ADA Soldiers

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 62nd Air Defense Artillery Regiment conducted a walkthrough of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system with Andrew Frazzano, a military legislative assistant for the state of Texas, at Fort Hood, Texas, March 30, 2026. The walkthrough provided insight into the capabilities of U.S. Army air defense systems. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Hayden Epperley)