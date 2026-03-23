NASA Tour Aboard USS John P. Murtha

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NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO (March 20, 2026) – Lt. Savannah Pounds, senior medical officer assigned to San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26), explains the capabilities of the medical department to Mr. Amit Kshatriya, NASA associate administrator, during a tour aboard John P. Murtha, March 20. John P. Murtha is preparing to support U.S. Space Command's human space flight recovery mission to retrieve NASA’s Artemis II crew and spacecraft following their splashdown in the Pacific Ocean. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joshua Martinez)